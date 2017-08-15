EXCHANGE NOTICE, AUGUST 15, 2017 SHARES



STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 40,000 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of August 16, 2017.



Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share:



Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,466,320



Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,153,667



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 15. ELOKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



STORA ENSO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Stora Enso Oyj:n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 40.000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Stora Enso Oyj:n B-osakkeiden kanssa 16. elokuuta 2017 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: STEAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005953 id: 24359 Osakemäärä: 176.466.320



Kaupankäyntitunnus: STERV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005961 id: 24360 Osakemäärä: 612.153.667



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260