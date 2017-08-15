Bitcoin Prices Smashing New Records as Institutional Demand Gains TractionBitcoin prices keep reaching lofty levels in 2017, with no slowdown in sight. The latest Bitcoin record high took out a significant price prediction by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) of $3,900 for 2017. And there's still four-and-a-half months left to go in the year. With Bitcoin literally trading in uncharted territory, the investor community is left to wonder, "How high?"Now that the Bitcoin fork "issue" is over, what happens next? In case you missed it, Bitcoin sank.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...