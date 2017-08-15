Global ENT Microscopes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2021: Key Vendors are Carl Zeiss, Danaher, Olympus & Seiler Instrument

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global ENT Microscopes Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global ENT microscopes market to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the period 2017-2021.
Global ENT Microscopes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advances. ENT microscopes have turned out to be considerably more technologically advanced than ever before. Advances in radiologic imaging have expanded the professional's diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities in ENT surgery, mainly in two particular areas, namely, in-office CT scanning or point-of-care CT (POC-CT), and intraoperative CT scanning (IO-CT).
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising prevalence of ENT disorders. ENT disorders are major health concerns with significant monetary and societal costs. In newborns and children, hearing disability hinders the learning and adaptive capabilities. In adults, it causes challenges in both professional and social life, and also leads to belittling. Along with these issues, it also prompts high expenses to the society.
Further, the report states that the high cost of ENT devices. ENT microscopes are very useful in various ENT procedures. One of these procedures is implanting hearing implants inside the ear. Several types of hearing implants are available in the market depending upon the position of its placement. Hearing implants are comfortable and adaptable as it is placed inside the ear, so it's not visible.
Key Vendors
- Carl Zeiss
- Danaher
- Olympus
- Seiler Instrument
Other Prominent Vendors
- Ecleris
- Global Surgical
- INAMI
- Mitaka USA
- Optofine Instruments
- Optomic
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9ckvgs/global_ent
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716