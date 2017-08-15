Global ENT Microscopes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2021: Key Vendors are Carl Zeiss, Danaher, Olympus & Seiler Instrument

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global ENT Microscopes Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ENT microscopes market to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the period 2017-2021.

Global ENT Microscopes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advances. ENT microscopes have turned out to be considerably more technologically advanced than ever before. Advances in radiologic imaging have expanded the professional's diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities in ENT surgery, mainly in two particular areas, namely, in-office CT scanning or point-of-care CT (POC-CT), and intraoperative CT scanning (IO-CT).



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising prevalence of ENT disorders. ENT disorders are major health concerns with significant monetary and societal costs. In newborns and children, hearing disability hinders the learning and adaptive capabilities. In adults, it causes challenges in both professional and social life, and also leads to belittling. Along with these issues, it also prompts high expenses to the society.

Further, the report states that the high cost of ENT devices. ENT microscopes are very useful in various ENT procedures. One of these procedures is implanting hearing implants inside the ear. Several types of hearing implants are available in the market depending upon the position of its placement. Hearing implants are comfortable and adaptable as it is placed inside the ear, so it's not visible.



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



