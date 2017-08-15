STK (Stockton) Signs a Commercialization and Distribution Agreement With Syngenta Australia

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

STK (Stockton), a leading company in the development and marketing of botanical based solutions for food protection, has signed a Commercialization and Distribution agreement with Syngenta Australia (Syngenta). The agreement grants Syngenta the exclusive right to distribute STK's Timorex Gold® biofungicide for application in edible crops in Australia and New Zealand.

Timorex Gold® will be manufactured and supplied by STK, and marketed and distributed by Syngenta under STK's brand.

Grief Chemicals Limited, who have managed the Timorex Gold® trial program and commercial development for STK over the past three years, will continue to support Stockton in product development, efficacy trials and technical matters and will hold the Registration for Timorex Gold® in New Zealand.

Timorex Gold®, a two-time winner of the AGROW Awards, is a biological food protection solution that improves productivity and efficiency of the crop, lowering residues in the food production while reducing chemical load and negative environmental impact. Timorex Gold® will complement Syngenta's comprehensive fungicide portfolio, providing growers with an effective solution for integrated pest management programs (IPM) and integrated resistance management (IRM) programs, with a product that leaves no residues in the harvested produce.

"Timorex Gold® will give growers across Australia and New Zealand a new and effective disease management tool which will improve the sustainability of food production. It complements our leading viticulture portfolio, including Switch®, Thiovit® and Topas® , providing a comprehensive, integrated resistance management offering," said Paul Luxton, Syngenta Territory Head - Australasia.

"We are very pleased that our collaboration with Syngenta has extended to new territories," said Guy Elitzur, CEO of STK. "This agreement further strengthens our business relationship and serves as an additional validation of future partnerships between the two companies."

Timorex Gold® is certified by leading organic associations worldwide, including BioGro in New Zealand. It does not damage beneficial insects, and is a fully secure product for aerial spray applications and other conventional methods.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter® at www.twitter.com/Syngenta.

About Stockton STK

STK creates breakthrough biologic formulations from plant extracts that effectively protect agricultural and aquafarming harvests and significantly reduce their exposure to chemicals.

STK applies cutting-edge science and technology to commercialize the naturally-occurring, disease-resistant qualities in a variety of plants. Our bio-ag food protection solutions enhance the safety, yield and quality of multiple crops.

With operations in 35 countries and licensed product registrations for its nature-sourced bio innovations, STK is an enabler in the global sustainable agriculture movement, offering a transformative solution for 21st century food protection challenges.