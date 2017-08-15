FSLogix Secures $1 Million Credit Facility From Silicon Valley Bank

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / FSLogix, a leading innovator in engineering the enterprise class virtual workspace, today announced that it has successfully closed a $1 million debt facility from Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world's most innovative companies and their investors. The credit facility is a working capital line of credit for up to $1 million that will be used for general corporate purposes and to support growth.

Founded in 2013, FSLogix is a cloud-native virtual workspace solution, purpose-built to optimize operational costs for enterprises and DaaS providers and enable the highest level of end-user productivity.

"We're very pleased to have Silicon Valley Bank as a financial partner who reinforces our leadership position in virtual desktop innovation," said Kevin Goodman, CEO and co-founder of FSLogix. "As F1000 companies embrace workforce mobility, the demand to enable enterprise quality cloud computing has never been greater."

"We're excited to partner with FSLogix as the company works toward expanding its global reach and achieving its strategic initiatives," said Dale Kirkland, Managing Director, Silicon Valley Bank. "FSLogix is accelerating the shift to the cloud-based, virtual workforce. Our goal is to provide their team with the right financing, services, and connections to support their growth."

About FSLogix

FSLogix is the leading innovator of solutions that reduce the amount of hardware, time and labor required to support desktop virtualization platforms. With implementations ranging from less than 1,000 to over 50,000 users, FSLogix Apps enhances the user experience while reducing support requirements for public and private cloud implementations. FSLogix is a Microsoft partner, Citrix Ready partner and Best of Synergy winner, and VMware Technical Alliance partner. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices in Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs, Boston, the Netherlands, and London, England.

About Silicon Valley Bank

For more than 30 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.

