VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) ("Cannabis Wheaton" or "CW") is pleased to announce the appointment of Elfi Daniel-Ivad to the Advisory Board of Cannabis Wheaton.

Elfi serves as Head of Submissions, Regulatory at Eurofins Experchem Laboratories Inc. In this role, she leads a team of regulatory professionals in the development of regulatory submission strategies for Natural Health Products (NHPs), OTC drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, food products, site licenses, medical establishment licences and applicants to become licenced producers of cannabis (LPs). Eurofins Experchem Laboratories Inc. is currently working with more than 130 LP applicants under the leadership of Elfi, which are all at different stages of review and approval.

Over the last decade, Elfi has developed a proven style of dealing with Health Canada resulting in an excellent track record of having regulatory submissions and applications approved. Her responsibilities include the regulatory review of NHPs, OTC drugs, cosmetics, food, household chemical and medical device labels ensuring compliance with Canadian regulations.

Elfi received a B.Sc. in Technical Chemistry and a MSc in Biotechnology and Nutrition from the Technical University of Graz, Austria. Further, she received a Postgraduate Regulatory Affairs Diploma (PRA) from the Academy of Applied Pharmaceutical Sciences Inc. (AAPS), Toronto.

Elfi stated "I am honoured and thrilled to join the impressive line-up of Cannabis Wheaton's advisory board members having personally worked closely with members of the Cannabis Wheaton team on many medical cannabis projects."

Chuck Rifici, Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Wheaton, commented "Elfi has years of experience engaging with Health Canada resulting in an excellent track record of regulatory compliant submissions and applications. We look forward to adding expertise to our team of industry leaders and look forward to her strategic guidance."

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of LPs and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton's mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the ability to generate revenue through the streaming agreements, the ability to consummate transactions which are currently in discussions, requirements to obtain additional financing, timeliness of government approvals for granting of permits and licences, including licences to cultivate cannabis, completion of the facilities, where applicable, actual operating performance of the facilities, regulatory or political change, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical cannabis industry generally. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Neither ABcann nor CW are under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward -looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

