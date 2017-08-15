sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,518 Euro		-0,037
-0,20 %
WKN: A2DPZU ISIN: US05464C1018 Ticker-Symbol: TCS 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AXON ENTERPRISE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXON ENTERPRISE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,616
18,698
15:50
18,62
18,706
15:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXON ENTERPRISE INC
AXON ENTERPRISE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXON ENTERPRISE INC18,518-0,20 %
DIGITAL ALLY INC2,308-6,18 %