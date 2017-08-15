The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT), a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved the Cloud Premier designation within the OPN Cloud program.

The OPN Cloud program enables members to showcase their expertise, skills and investment in Oracle Cloud, as well as differentiate themselves with Oracle's integrated cloud applications and platform services.

To attain this designation, The Hackett Group and Jibe Consulting* worked with more than 65 companies to implement Oracle Cloud Applications. This includes Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud, Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud, and Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud, secured cloud specializations and registered several applications on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. In addition to achieving the Cloud Premier designation, The Hackett Group also attained industry specializations in high technology and media and entertainment.

The Hackett Group's Oracle ERP Practice Leader Shane Moncrieff explained, "The Cloud Premier designation brings recognition to the emergence of Oracle Cloud Applications as market-leading solutions and the status of The Hackett Group as a leading solution provider in the marketplace. This is a transformational period, and The Hackett Group has been a leader in helping our customers reap the benefits that Oracle Enterprise Performance Management Cloud solutions can offer their businesses. We are pleased to receive this expanded recognition from Oracle that covers the entire Oracle Cloud Applications suite."

To further differentiate its Oracle Cloud capabilities, The Hackett Group is investing heavily in a proprietary Oracle Cloud diagnostic and implementation platform. The Hackett Group's Oracle Cloud Transformation Platform allows customers to maximize the value of their Oracle Cloud Applications investment by leveraging Hackett Certified Best Practices to help clients align their business requirements with Hackett Best Practices to Oracle Cloud Applications functionality, which also helps shorten the time to benefits while reducing the risk of implementation.

According to Scott McHale, The Hackett Group's Oracle Technology Leader, "We will continue to showcase our dedication to Oracle. We doubled down on our commitment to Oracle with the Jibe Consulting acquisition and are further showcasing our commitment with our investment in the Oracle Cloud Transformation Platform. We plan to be an Oracle Cloud Elite Partner by 2018!"

Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Data as a Service (DaaS).

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices implementation firm to global companies, offering digital transformation and enterprise application approaches including robotic process automation and cloud computing. Services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Hackett Group also provides dedicated expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement and information technology, including its award-winning Oracle Enterprise Performance Management and SAP practices.

The Hackett Group has completed more than 13,000 benchmarking studies with major corporations and government agencies, including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 87% of the Fortune 100, 87% of the DAX 30 and 58% of the FTSE 100. These studies drive its Best Practice Intelligence Center which includes the firm's benchmarking metrics, best practices repository and best practice configuration guides and process flows, which enable The Hackett Group's clients and partners to achieve world-class performance.

More information on The Hackett Group is available at: www.thehackettgroup.com, info@thehackettgroup.com, or by calling (770) 225-3600.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

The assets of Jibe Consulting were acquired by Hackett on May 9, 2017.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Statements

This release contains "forward looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including without limitation, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", seeks", "estimates" or other similar phrases or variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements the ability of our products, services, or offerings mentioned in this release, including the Jibe Consulting products, services and offerings, to deliver the desired effect, our ability to effectively integrate the Jibe Consulting acquisition into our operations, and the ability of The Hackett Group to market the integrated services pertaining to Jibe Consulting's Oracle cloud ERP implementation and more generalized consulting services against competition from other consulting and professional/trade associations/companies who may have or develop in the future, similar offerings, the commercial viability of such service offerings and changes in expectations regarding Oracle cloud ERP implementation and generalized consulting services, our ability to retain existing business including Jibe clients, our ability to attract additional business including to the Jibe Consulting solution, our ability to effectively market and sell our product offerings and other services including services provided by Jibe Consulting, the timing of projects and the potential for contract cancellations by our customers including Jibe consulting customers, changes in expectations regarding the business consulting and information technology industries, our ability to market the DTE, our ability to attract and retain skilled employees, possible changes in collections of accounts receivable due to the bankruptcy or financial difficulties of our customers, risks of competition, price and margin trends, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in general economic conditions and interest rates, our ability to obtain debt financing through additional borrowings under an amendment to our existing credit facility as well as other risks detailed in our Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hackett does not undertake any duty to update this release or any forward looking statements contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005163/en/

Contacts:

The Hackett Group, Inc.

Gary Baker, 917-796-2391

Global Communications Director

gbaker@thehackettgroup.com