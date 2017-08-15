The winning consortium of Turkey's tender for a 1 GW solar PV plant in Konya has announced its plan to also inaugurate a panel factory in Ankara, Turkey's capital, in November. pv magazine provides an update on the 1 GW PV plant and the solar panel factory.

Turkey's Kalyon Holding together with South Korea's Hanwha Q-Cells won a tender in March to develop a solar PV plant of 1 GW power capacity in Turkey's Konya province. According to the tender rules, the consortium of Kalyon Holding and Hanwha Q-Cells need to also build a solar panel factory in the country.

On Sunday, Murtaza Ata, Head of the Energy Group at Kalyon Holding told the Turkish state-owned news agency Anadolu, that the solar panel factory will be built in Baskent Organized Industrial Site located in Ankara, Turkey's capital, with a ceremony planned to take place in November. The factory will be Turkey's first integrated solar panel production facility.

"Although the capacity of the facility will be 500 MW initially, we made our plans so we can increase its capacity to 1000 MW," Ata told Anadolu Agency.

Ata added that the consortium's solar panel factory in Ankara will start producing its first panels in the end of 2018, requiring an investment of about US$450 ...

