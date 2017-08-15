Service Provider Launches Ello Service for Fishing, Leisure and Coastal Vessels

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced that Brazil's Mareste Equipamentos e Serviços de Telecomunicação Ltda. will use Intelsat satellite services to deliver communications solutions for maritime customers.

Under a new, multi-year agreement, Mareste, a privately held company based in Rio de Janeiro, will offer Ku-band communications services delivered by the Galaxy 28 satellite for the leisure, fishing and coastal sectors in Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. Mareste will package the satellite services with its Ello product, which includes antennas and hardware, to provide a cost-effective satellite communication system designed to serve smaller coastal and regional vessels, where physical space for onboard equipment and budgets can be scarce or limited.

"With access to Intelsat's satellite fleet and services, Mareste will be able to rapidly grow into a market that has traditionally been underserved," said Márcio Esteves, Mareste's President. "These leisure, fishing and coastal sectors traditionally have been forced to settle for low-speed, expensive connections. With faster, more affordable broadband connectivity, Ello will solve the communications challenges for these customers, delivering a cost-effective satellite system that can be easily and rapidly deployed on smaller vessels."

"Satellites are delivering next generation broadband services to the maritime sector. Intelsat is focused on simplifying the process of acquiring the services and integrating them into existing operations," said Carmen González-Sanfeliu, Intelsat's Managing Director, Latin America Caribbean, Sales. "Intelsat makes it easier to access connectivity from across the Intelsat fleet, including the Intelsat EpicNG platform and IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime service. For network operators and service providers, Intelsat delivers accelerated time to market, ensured availability and secure delivery of bandwidth."

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About Mareste

Mareste Equipamentos e Serviços de Telecomunicação Ltd. is a privately held company, based in Rio de Janeiro with offices in NY and FL (Mareste USA) and maintains a point of presence in Europe. Mareste focuses on turn-key solutions for maritime satellite telecommunications including: hardware sales, installations, maintenance and support. Established in 2008, Mareste has been built around a core pool of talented engineers and technicians with deep expertise in telecommunication in general and more specifically in Satcom in maritime environment. Mareste has installed and/or maintained over 300 stabilized antenna systems for VSAT and TVRO for different satellite service providers and end-users.

