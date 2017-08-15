Carbon Fiber Tape Market Worth 2.52 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report Carbon Fiber Tape Marketby Form Type, End-use Industry (Aerospace, Marine, and Sporting Goods), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.95% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse76 Market Data Tables and51 Figures spread through143 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Carbon Fiber Tape Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/carbon-fiber-tape-market-148110416.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The excellent properties, such as high abrasion, wear resistance, high modulus; high strength, high stiffness, low density, chemical resistance, and low creep have contributed to the high demand for carbon fiber tape.

The aerospace segment leads the carbon fiber tape market

Carbon fiber tape is widely used in aircraft components and structures due to its superior properties such as high strength, high stiffness, and high abrasion. It also has strength-to-weight capability compared to other traditional aerospace materials. Increasing demand for carbon fiber tapes in the production of primary and secondary structures of aircraft, such as wing spars, wing skins, fuselage skin, access panels, conduit, and flooring is driving the carbon fiber tape market. Carbon fiber tape is extensively used in Airbus A380, A350, and Boeing's B-787. The launch of new aircraft, such as Boeing 777x and China's indigenously build aircraft Comac C919 will boost the demand for carbon fiber tape in the near future.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=148110416

The carbon fiber prepreg tape segment accounts for a major share in the carbon fiber tape market

Carbon fiber tape is of two types, such as prepreg tape and dry tape. Prepreg tape is pre-impregnated with resin especially epoxy resin to enhance its physical and mechanical properties. Dry tape can be adhesive backed or without any adhesive. Dry tape weighs one seventh as much as for steel for given strength. This tape is extensively used in the aerospace and sporting goods industry which holds a significant market share in the carbon fiber tape market. Carbon fiber prepreg tape provides superior properties such as excellent strength-to-weight ratio, high stiffness, high toughness, and corrosion and fatigue resistance.

Epoxy resin based carbon fiber prepreg tape comprises a major share in the carbon fiber prepreg tape market in terms of value

Epoxy resin based carbon fiber prepreg tape is the leading type of carbon fiber prepreg tape used across various industries, such as aerospace, sporting goods, automotive, and wind energy. The epoxy resin based carbon fiber prepreg tape provides excellent mechanical, electrical, and high heat resistance properties. They have better physical, mechanical, and adhesion properties and low shrinkage compared to other resins. Also, it has fast curing time compared to other thermoset resins, which makes it the preferred choice among the end-use industries.

North America is the largest market for carbon fiber tape

North America is the largest market for carbon fiber tape globally due to the increased demand for carbon fiber tape from aerospace, marine, pipe & tank, medical, and automotive industries. Low-interest rates, the presence of established players, and stringent environmental regulations emphasizing on the use of lightweight composite materials are expected to drive the market. The country has the presence of major carbon fiber tape manufacturers such as Hexcel Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, 3M, and Zoltek who are engaged in the production of high-quality carbon fiber tape. The demand for carbon fiber tape is also increasing due to increasing usage of lightweight materials by Boeing, which is one of the major aircraft manufacturers in the North American region.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=148110416

Some of the key global players operating in the Carbon Fiber Tape Market are Royal TenCate (Netherlands), Zoltek (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (US), and 3M (US). These players adopted new product launch as their development strategy. For instance, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation launched UDMAX tape which helped the company complement its existing range of thermoplastic composite products.

Browse Related Reports

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Bismaleimide, Cyanate Ester, Thermoplastic), Manufacturing Process (Hot Melt, Solvent Dip), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports & Leisure, Wind) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/carbon-fiber-prepreg-market-25864916.html

CF & CFRP Market by End-Use Industry (A&D, Wind Energy, Automotive, Sports, Civil Engineering, Pipe & Tank, Marine, Medical, E&E), Resin Type (Thermosetting, Thermoplastic), Manufacturing Process, Raw Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/carbon-fiber-composites-market-416.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets