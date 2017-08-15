SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- CloudGenix, Inc. the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) leader, today announced it will attend VMworld 2017 in Las Vegas. The company will be demonstrating the benefits provided by its leading software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution with AppFabric technology. CloudGenix AppFabric helps businesses redefine their WAN using business policies for applications and sites, including performance, security, and compliance, rather than disjointed networking rules. With CloudGenix, businesses enjoy the freedom to incorporate any WAN transport, improve performance of applications in the cloud or data center, gain granular and actionable insights into how their applications and WAN links are performing, and reduce remote office hardware and operational cost. Additionally, CloudGenix will be highlighting their interoperability and support of VMware virtualized and data center cloud environments including VMware ESXi 5.5+, vSphere, and VMWare NSX.

Businesses interested in improving application performance, incorporating broadband into their WAN architecture, and reducing WAN hardware and operational costs should visit the CloudGenix booth, no. 117 to see live demonstrations of the CloudGenix solution. Further, value added resellers, master agents, and managed service providers (MSPs) that are looking to extend their portfolio to include SD-WAN should attend.

When: VMworld 2017 is August 27th through August 31st, 2017

Where: VMworld will be held at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Convention Center, 3950 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119 USA. CloudGenix will be in booth 117.

Registration: Registration for VMworld can be found online at https://www.vmworld.com/myvmworld.jspa

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build "networks without networking," and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost while extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

