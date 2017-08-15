sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

80,87 Euro		-0,08
-0,10 %
WKN: BASF11 ISIN: DE000BASF111 Ticker-Symbol: BAS 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASF SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,93
80,95
17:15
80,95
80,95
17:16
15.08.2017 | 17:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are BASF, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Paroc Group & Rockwool International

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global building thermal insulation materials market to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% during the period 2017-2021

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for green insulation. The key attributes that have led to the adoption of green insulation materials in the construction industry include high energy efficiency, eco-friendly, low volatile organic compounds (VOC), and occupant comfort. Green insulation materials such as wool insulation, cotton insulation, and Icynene insulation from castor oil are significant because of their durability and performance.

According to the report, one driver in the market is stringent regulations and policies. The stringent government regulations and policies pertaining to energy-efficient buildings, particularly in developed countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK, are expected to drive the demand for building thermal insulation materials. Building codes are of prime importance for insulation along with many other building materials. Regarding insulation, building codes regulate the R-value that is required for various structures. In order to obtain the R-value and to meet specific energy requirements for buildings, contractors and builders use a wide variety of insulation materials.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of skilled labor. The shortage of skilled labor is a major concern for construction and building firms worldwide. Combined with an aging workforce, it creates a major concern for construction firms seeking employees for positions ranging from skilled traders to managerial roles. Skilled labors constitute one of the vital resources for the successful completion of any construction project. Further, factors like intensive training and retention cost contribute to the shortage of labor in the construction market.

Key Vendors

  • BASF
  • Knauf Insulation
  • Owens Corning
  • Paroc Group
  • Rockwool International

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Atlas Roofing
  • Beijing New Building Material (Group)
  • BYUCKSAN
  • Cellofoam North America
  • Dalian Yanmian
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

PART 07: Segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wvd54d/global_building

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire