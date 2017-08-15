Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2017) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (CSE: ATT) (OTCQB: ATTBF) (the "Company" or "Abattis") is pleased to provide an update on its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals ("Vergence"), which is a nutraceutical marketing and brand specialist firm focused on bringing innovative health products to market.

New Brand Partnerships

Vergence has recently signed an agreement to distribute Jonny Hetherington Essentials, a line of all-natural hot sauce and ketchup products. Made entirely from ingredients sourced from British Columbia, Jonny Hetherington Essentials' products are currently sold in over 70 retailers.

Vergence plans to announce new brand partners and products for sales and distribution in local and international markets over the next quarter. In accordance with its business strategy, Vergence will act as sales agent for, and collect commission on, sales of its represented roster of natural health products, paving the way for sales of products formulated in-house by Abattis and its affiliates.

Distribution Website near Completion

Vergence has nearly completed its customized distribution website, which will allow brands carried by Vergence to fulfill orders, manage accounts, and sell their top selling products through the Vergence website.

The aim of the website is to become the "Amazon" for natural health and cannabis products, in terms of variety, availability, recognition and ease of use.

Launch of the website is expected in the coming weeks.

Robert Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis, stated, "Vergence has been given a restart. We've given it its independence to become a sales and distribution leader in the cannabis industry, with the ability to create its own synergistic and complementary entities. Our goal is to have Northern Vine's CBD formulated products distributed and sold through Vergence Naturals."

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols, and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

About Northern Vine Canada Inc.

Northern Vine Labs™ is licensed by Health Canada (Dealers License) for the possession of Cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts for analysis. Northern Vine Labs™ product certification and quality assurances programs incorporate global best practices and procedures for application in the legal Canadian cannabis market.

About Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals Corp.

Vergence, dba Vergence NaturalsTM, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abattis, based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. The Vergence team are bioceutical marketing specialists focused on health products to penetrate the fast-growing market for natural, safe and effective natural products that meet unmet wellness needs.

