Global Radial Piston Motors Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Bosch Rexroth, Kawasaki Precision Machinery, Parker Hannifin, Rotary Power & SAI

The "Global Radial Piston Motors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global radial piston motors market to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Radial Piston Motors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of Nano Mist technology in radial piston motors. New lubricating concepts are emerging for addressing the problem of regulating the flow of lubricating oil. The problem with traditional lubricators is that the quantity dispensed would remain constant even if the demand is high. The emergence of the Nano Mist technology, a new lubricator concept, enabled volume adjustment per unit time.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for shorter and powerful radial piston motors. The increasing need among mobile equipment builders for fluid power drives is driving the demand for shorter and powerful radial piston motors. Compact tracked loaders and other tracked vehicles are in the need of such advanced motors. For example, Bosch Rexroth has developed a new MCR-T radial-piston motor of frame size 10. This motor is 20% shorter than conventional radial piston motors and offers 10% higher starting torque.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating prices of raw materials. Aluminum, zinc, cast iron, and other metal alloys are some of the raw materials that are generally used in the manufacturing of radial piston motors. Availability of raw materials and inflation are the key reasons that impact the price of raw materials, especially in the Middle East. This led to difficulty in determining the cost, impacting the price of radial piston motors. AK Steel, one of the major providers of raw materials for manufacturing and construction industries has announced to increase the base price of all its products from 2016.



Key Vendors

Bosch Rexroth

Kawasaki Precision Machinery Company

Parker Hannifin

Rotary Power

SAI

Other Prominent Vendors

Black Bruin

Dongguan Blince Machinery and Electronics

Eaton

INTERMOT

Italgroup

KYB

Schaeffler

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



