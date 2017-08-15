Global Pediatric Medicines Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2021: Key Vendors are GSK, Novartis, Pfizer & Sanofi

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pediatric medicines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2017-2021. The pediatric medicines market is one of the emerging markets in the pharmaceutical sphere with huge unmet needs and requires support for better innovation and higher R&D investments.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is inorganic growth strategies. Along with the huge unmet need of this market which provide ample organic growth opportunity, the vendors in the market are continuously looking for alliances and acquisitions which provide additional growth booster to the market. Such strategic alliances often result into expanded geographical footprint and impressive product line extension. Such inorganic growth strategies, lead to technological advances due to mutual collaboration in R&D and improved product portfolio, which acts as growth impetus.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the high pediatric population. The growing pediatric population is one of the key drivers of the global pediatric medicines market. The birth-rate is increasing rapidly in under developed and in developing nations. For instance, according to the Central Intelligence Agency, the highest birth-rate was registered in Niger, which is 4.4%. The birth-rate in densely populated countries such as India and China is also very high. For instance, the birth-rate in India is 1.9% and in China, it is 1.24%.



Key Vendors

GSK

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Other Prominent Vendors

Abbott

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cipla

Eisai Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Glenmark

Others



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market overview



PART 06: Pipeline analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by route of drug administration



PART 08: Market segmentation by disease type



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



