Global Pediatric Medicines Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2021: Key Vendors are GSK, Novartis, Pfizer & Sanofi

The "Global Pediatric Medicines Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global pediatric medicines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2017-2021. The pediatric medicines market is one of the emerging markets in the pharmaceutical sphere with huge unmet needs and requires support for better innovation and higher R&D investments.
Global Pediatric Medicines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is inorganic growth strategies. Along with the huge unmet need of this market which provide ample organic growth opportunity, the vendors in the market are continuously looking for alliances and acquisitions which provide additional growth booster to the market. Such strategic alliances often result into expanded geographical footprint and impressive product line extension. Such inorganic growth strategies, lead to technological advances due to mutual collaboration in R&D and improved product portfolio, which acts as growth impetus.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the high pediatric population. The growing pediatric population is one of the key drivers of the global pediatric medicines market. The birth-rate is increasing rapidly in under developed and in developing nations. For instance, according to the Central Intelligence Agency, the highest birth-rate was registered in Niger, which is 4.4%. The birth-rate in densely populated countries such as India and China is also very high. For instance, the birth-rate in India is 1.9% and in China, it is 1.24%.
Key Vendors
- GSK
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
Other Prominent Vendors
- Abbott
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cipla
- Eisai Pharmaceuticals
- Eli Lilly
- F. Hoffman-La Roche
- Glenmark
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market overview
PART 06: Pipeline analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by route of drug administration
PART 08: Market segmentation by disease type
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
