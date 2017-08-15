IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Tableau Software, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Tableau Software, Inc. ("Tableau" or the "Company") (NYSE: DATA). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from June 3, 2015 through February 4, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the September 26, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Tableau shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Tableau made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, that product launches and upgrades by major software competitors were negatively impacting the Company's competitive position and profitability. As a result of the above, Tableau's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On August 7, 2015, the Company filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q reaffirming financial results issued in a July 29, 2015 press release. On February 4, 2016, the Company disclosed slowing revenue. In a related earnings call, the Chief Executive Officer stated that "the competitive dynamic has become more crowded and difficult." Upon release of this news, Tableau's stock price dropped materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

