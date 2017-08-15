EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. ("Ocular" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OCUL). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from May 5, 2017 through July 6, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the September 5, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Ocular shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Ocular made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's management misled investors about DEXTENZA manufacturing issues, including that more than half of lots manufactured by Ocular contain bad product; that such manufacturing issues could endanger the approval of DEXTENZA by the FDA; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news reached the public, Ocular's share price lowered materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you want to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

