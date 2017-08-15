sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Mattel, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Mattel, Inc. ("Mattel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MAT) for possible violations of federal securities laws from October 20, 2016 through April 20, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Mattel shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm before the August 28, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet, and until a class is certified, you are not considered to be represented by an attorney. You may choose to do nothing and be an absent class member as well.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Mattel made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose adverse information, specifically that the Company's retail customers had high levels of unsold Mattel products, exposing it to the heightened risk that it would have to issue its retailers financial concessions to eliminate the excess inventory, and that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods. Following this news, Mattel's stock price dropped materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was created by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding the rights of shareholders.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC
Brian Lundin, Esq.
Telephone: 888-713-1033
Facsimile: 888-713-1125
brian@lundinlawpc.com
http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE