The thin-client platform is a device that is variably used to control and monitor the processes since it does not require any hardware component and can work efficiently without any storage component. It contains only flash memory that stores the data temporarily and performs all the computation and data storage at back-end servers. Compared with other devices such as personal computers, thin-client is invariably a compact, lightweight device that additionally provides remote access to the end-users.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, "APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the global industrial thin-client platform market due to the rising investment in the industrial sector. Countries like China and India are attracting a substantial amount of FDI due to flexible government policies. These countries are moving ahead to strengthen their economy through large-scale industrial set-ups."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global industrial thin-client platformmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Additional features in thin-client platform

Initially, the thin-client platform was a device that could only extract the applications, files, or data that is run on another computer. The back-end server was providing the information to the user thin-client. But, now there are many new advances added to enhance the workability.

Big manufacturers of thin-clients, such as HP and Dell, are increasingly coming up with more sophisticated and advanced technologies in the existing thin-client devices to make them compete with traditional PCs. New advances such as high processing speed, cloud integration, and high-definition graphics have improved the working of thin-client platforms.

"Cloud computing is a major trend in the global industrial thin-client platform market. Cloud integration provides additional benefits to the end-users, such as increased flexibility and scalability, greater security and resource management, reduction in the cost, and remote accessibility," says Raghav.

Emergence of mobile thin-client platform

With the advent of the virtual desktop and its increased adoption among end-users, thin-client manufacturers are making all possible efforts to make the devices superior to all other platforms. As virtual desktops can be leveraged in any type of server connected devices such as PCs and notebooks, this further intensifies the existing competition for thin-clients.

Initially, only standalone devices were available in the market, however, technological advances, increasing requirement to connect with the world, flexibility to work remotely, and the increasing acceptance of BYOD in the industry have increased the requirement for mobile thin-clients. Mobile thin-clients include laptop-type thin-clients that can be accessed remotely. These thin-clients are different from desktop thin-clients with respect to the configuration done to keep the device under control of IT management. The ease of installation and the capability to be added to the existing devices will increase the use of thin-clients over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of IoT

IoT is the next-generation technology for all industries, due to the advantages it offers in terms of connectivity. At present, IoT has already been commercialized and is bringing about an industrial revolution with the concept of Industry 4.0. The accompanying global digitalization is growing rapidly across the world and involves components that can identify and transmit conditional information. In addition to this, IoT is further simplifying the connectivity techniques using IPv6-based protocol addressing systems. The interoperability and data readability issues find a better solution with the advent of IoT.

