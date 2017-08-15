Vancouver, British Columbia, 2017-08-15 21:39 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SNM) (OMX: SNM) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Unless otherwise stated all currency amounts indicated as "$" in this news release are expressed in thousands of United States dollars.Chris Bruijnzeels, President and CEO of ShaMaran, commented "I am extremely pleased that ShaMaran has reached first oil which is a significant milestone for the Company. I continue to believe strongly in the future potential of the Atrush Field which is a world class asset and we are working towards defining Phase 2 to fully develop Atrush's resource potential."HIGHLIGHTS AND DEVELOPMENTS--

Oil production on the Atrush Block commenced on July 3, 2017. Atrush is currently producing between 15 and 20 thousand barrels of oil per day.



Atrush production is on track to ramp up in 2017 to the facilities' design capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.





Negotiations between the operator of the Atrush Block, TAQA Atrush B.V., (on behalf of the Atrush co-venturers) and the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") for an agreement for the sale of Atrush oil are in an advanced state and are expected to be concluded shortly.





The construction work and commissioning on the 30,000 bopd Atrush Phase 1 Production Facilities ("Production Facilities"), including the tie-in point on the main export pipeline (the "Feeder Pipeline") were all concluded in the first half of 2017.





In January 2017 the Company completed the issue of 360 million common shares of ShaMaran on a private placement basis at a price per share of CAD 0.10 (equal to SEK 0.67) which resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of $27.3 million ($26.4 million net of transaction related costs).





In February



2017 the Company reported estimated reserves and contingent resources for the Atrush block as of December 31, 2016. Reserves and resource estimates have remained unchanged from those reported for the prior year. Total discovered oil in place in the Atrush Block is a low estimate of 1.5 billion barrels,



a best estimate of 2.1 billion barrels



and a high estimate of 2.8 billion barrels, with Total Field Proven plus Probable ("2P") Reserves on a property gross basis estimated at 85.1 MMbbl and Total Field Unrisked Best Estimate Contingent Resources ("2C") on a property gross basis estimated at 304 million barrels oil equivalent (MMboe).1 2





OUTLOOKOperations--

Atrush production is on track to ramp up in 2017 to the facilities' design capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.





It is planned in 2017 to drill and test CK-7, an appraisal and development well located in the central area of the Atrush



Block, and in early 2018 to commence drilling CK-9, a dedicated water disposal well.





Plans include conducting extended testing in early 2018 of the CK-6 well which is located on the eastern side of the Atrush Block and which is not one of the four initial production wells. This would involve the installation of temporary production facilities near the Chamanke-C well pad and the delivery by truck of oil to the main Phase 1 Production Facilities.





Following the results of the CK-7 well, the extended well testing in CK-6 and sustained production from the Phase 1 Production Facilities the Company expects to be able to define Phase 2 of the significant Atrush resource base.





1. "MMbbl" means million barrels and "MMboe" means million barrels of oil equivalents. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 million cubic feet ("Mcf") per one barrel is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.2. This estimate of remaining recoverable resources (unrisked) includes contingent resources that have not been adjusted for risk based on the chance of development. It is not an estimate of volumes that may be recovered.FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017During the reporting period the Company continued with the first phase of the development program in respect of the Atrush petroleum property located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.Financial ResultsThe Company reports a net loss of $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 which was primarily driven by routine general and administrative expenses and finance cost, the substantial portion of which was expensed borrowing costs on the Company's bonds. These charges have been offset by interest income on Atrush development and pipeline cost loans and interest on cash held in short term deposits.Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)Three months Six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income Service fees - 30 - 30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses Share based payments expense - (58) (11) (134) Depreciation and amortisation expense (8) (11) (18) (22) General and administrative expense (818) (1,009) (1,908) (2,311) Loss before finance items and income tax (826) (1,078) (1,937) (2,467) expense -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance income 439 12 770 33 Finance cost (1,482) (1,443) (2,964) (2,845) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net finance cost (1,043) (1,431) (2,194) (2,812) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------- Loss before income tax expense (1,869) (2,479) (4,131) (5,249) Income tax expense (14) (15) (35) (41) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss for the period (1,883) (2,494) (4,166) (5,290) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or 18 32 34 64 loss: Currency translation differences Actuarial loss on defined pension plan (505) - (505) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total other comprehensive income 18 (473) 34 (441) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive loss for the period (1,865) (2,967) (4,132) (5,731) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)At June 30, 2017 At December 31, 2016 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 188,402 174,658 Intangible assets 89,141 89,007 Loans and receivables 48,050 46,114 325,593 309,779 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 14,759 4,416 Loans and receivables 13,498 7,252 Other current assets 239 224 28,496 11,892 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 354,089 321,671 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,135 6,434 Accrued interest expense on bonds 2,647 2,503 8,782 8,937 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities Borrowings 175,134 165,129 Provisions 9,204 8,869 Pension liability 1,665 1,670 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 186,003 175,668 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 194,785 184,605 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Share capital 637,538 611,179 Share based payments reserve 6,495 6,484 Cumulative translation adjustment (27) (61) Accumulated deficit (484,702) (480,536) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 159,304 137,066 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 354,089 321,671 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------Total assets increased during the first half of 2017 by $32.4 million as a result of increases in share capital and equity reserves by $26.4 million, borrowings by $10 million, and other non-current liabilities by $0.2 million which were offset by an increase in the accumulated deficit by $4.2 million, principally due to the net loss recorded in the period.Property, plant & equipment assets increased during the first six months of 2017 by $13.7 million which was due to additions of $6.6 million in Atrush development costs and $7.1 million in capitalised borrowing. The increase in intangible assets by $0.1 million during the first half of 2017 resulted principally from capitalised borrowing costs. Loans and receivables increased by $8.2 million from funding $5.4 million of Feeder Pipeline costs, from funding $2.1 million of the KRG's share of development costs and from accruing $0.7 million in interest on the outstanding loan balances.Condensed Interim Consolidated Cash Flow Statement(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)Three months Six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating activities Loss for the period (1,883) (2,494) (4,166) (5,290) Adjustments for: Interest expense on borrowings - net 1,478 1,393 2,944 2,728 Pension expense 11 14 11 14 Depreciation and amortisation expense 8 11 18 22 Unwinding discount on decommissioning 3 17 (7) 43 provision Share based payments expense - 58 11 134 Foreign exchange loss / (gain) (21) 33 26 74 Interest income (418) (12) (770) (33) Changes in other current assets 29 (21) (15) (43) Changes in current tax liabilities - (8) - (23) Changes in accounts payable and accrued (412) (3,049) (299) (653) expenses Net cash outflows to operating activities (1,205) (4,058) (2,247) (3,027) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing activities Interest received on cash deposits 39 12 65 33 Purchases of intangible assets (6) 363 (36) 2 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,920) (8,180) (6,311) (16,545) Loans and receivables - advances to joint (3,150) - (7,477) - venture partner Net cash outflows to investing activities (6,037) (7,805) (13,759) (16,510) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financing activities Proceeds from shares issued - - 27,281 - Share issue related transaction costs - - (922) - Proceeds from shares issued - 17,000 - 17,000 Bond transaction costs - (780) - (780) Net cash inflows from financing activities - 16,220 26,359 16,220 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5) - (10) (11) and cash equivalents -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in cash and cash equivalents (7,247) 4,357 10,343 (3,328) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of 22,006 24,236 4,416 31,921 the period Cash and cash equivalents, end of the 14,759 28,593 14,759 28,593 period* --------------------------------------------------------------------------------The increase by $10.3 million in the cash position of the Company during the first half of 2017 was due to cash inflows of $26.4 million in net proceeds from the sale of the Company's shares in a private placement completed in January 2017 which were offset by spending of $6.3 million on Atrush development activities, $7.5 million of financing provided to a joint venture partner and $2.3 million of cash out on G&A and other cash expenses.OTHERThis information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and/or the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on August 15, 2017 at 21:38 Central European Time.ABOUT SHAMARANShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company with a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush oil discovery. The Atrush Block is currently undergoing an appraisal and development campaign.ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NASDAQ First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM". Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. BOEs: BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf per 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.