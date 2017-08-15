ONE WEEK DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ("Pingtan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PME) for possible violations of federal securities laws from August 8, 2016 through May 10, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Pingtan shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the August 22, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered to be represented by an attorney. You may choose to do nothing and be an absent class member as well.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Pingtan made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company is banned from Indonesia; that Pingtan used investor capital to finance illegal activity, including forced labor, illegal fishing, and human trafficking; and that, as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was released, Pingtan's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC