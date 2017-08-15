VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Lithium Americas Corp. (the "Company" or "Lithium Americas") (TSX: LAC) (OTCQX: LACDF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on August 14, 2017.

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

-- setting the size of the Board of Directors at nine; -- electing each management-nominated director; and -- appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lithium Americas' auditor.

The nine directors of Lithium Americas elected at the AGM are: W. Thomas Hodgson, George Ireland, John Kanellitsas, Franco Mignacco, Gabriel Rubacha, Wang Xiaoshen, Jonathan Evans, Gary Cohn and Chaiwat Kovavisarach. Votes for these nine directors were cast as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percent Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- W. Thomas Hodgson 173,469,769 6,040,380 96.64% 3.36% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- George Ireland 177,844,679 1,665,470 99.07% 0.93% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Kanellitsas 174,395,918 5,114,231 97.15% 2.85% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Franco Mignacco 174,383,548 5,126,601 97.14% 2.86% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gabriel Rubacha 165,218,467 14,291,682 92.04% 7.96% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wang Xiaoshen 173,024,986 6,485,163 96.39% 3.61% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jonathan Evans 179,159,858 350,291 99.80% 0.20% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gary Cohn 179,152,388 357,761 99.80% 0.20% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chaiwat Kovavisarach 172,848,832 6,661,317 96.29% 3.71% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Following the AGM, Lithium Americas' Board of Directors appointed George Ireland, a director of Lithium Americas since November 2015, as Chairman of the Board.

About the Company

Lithium Americas, together with SQM, is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project, located in Jujuy, Argentina, through its 50% interest in Minera Exar. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Lithium Nevada project (formerly Kings Valley project), and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oil-based drilling fluids, coatings, and specialty chemicals.

Contacts:

Lithium Americas Corp.

Investor Relations

Suite 1100 - 355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2G8

Telephone: 778-656-5820

Email: ir@lithiumamericas.com

Website: www.lithiumamericas.com



