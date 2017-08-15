Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of National General Holdings Corporation - NGHC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of National General Holdings Corporation ("National General" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NGHC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, Ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether National General and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 8, 2017, Commissioner Dave Jones ordered the California Department of Insurance "to open an investigation into recent allegations that Wells Fargo and National General Insurance improperly charged consumers for 'force-placed' or 'lender-placed' auto insurance for consumers who had auto loans with Wells Fargo." National General was an underwriter of the insurance at issue.

On this news, National General's share price fell $1.47, or 7.13%, to close at $19.08 on August 8, 2017.

