Global Craft Beer Market 2017-2021 with D. G. Yuengling & Son, Duvel Moortgat, New Belgium Brewing Company, Sierra Nevada, The Boston Beers Company Dominating

The global craft beer market to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Craft Beer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of the key vendors and consumption of craft beer in various countries in hectoliters.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing exports of craft beer. In the past few years, the American craft beers were not likely to find a place in the beer markets of Europe and Asia. Current scenario, the American craft beers are one of the major reasons behind the increase in demand for craft beers in Asia and Europe. Craft beers are also able to compete successfully with other alcoholic products in the European countries. The demand for exotic, rare, and innovative flavors of craft beers has increased.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing number of microbreweries in the world. Europe and North America have witnessed a significant growth in the number of microbreweries. The number of microbreweries grew to nearly 73% during the last five years in Europe. A microbrewery is a brewery that makes only limited quantities of beer, specialty beers, and craft beers. The US, the UK, and Germany have the highest number of microbreweries in the world.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Distribution challenges. Retail stores like supermarkets and big chains of discount and convenience stores have become important modes of distribution for craft beer manufacturers. In India and some countries, the craft beer products are not allowed to be marketed by retailing channels like supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarkets due to the presence of alcoholic content in them. This has significantly reduced the growth rate of craft beer market in the country. So, vendors are finding innovative methods to increase the product visibility.

