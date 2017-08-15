Magna Announces Filing of Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement

AURORA, Ontario, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that it filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus ("shelf prospectus") with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") and a corresponding shelf registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form F-10.

This filing is intended to give the company flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities as it sees fit, subject to market conditions and other relevant factors.

Once the final short form base shelf prospectus is receipted by the OSC and the shelf registration statement becomes effective, these filings will, subject to securities regulatory requirements, qualify for issuance in the United States up to an aggregate of US$2 billion of debt securities from time to time over a 25-month period. The terms of future offerings, if any, will be established at the time of such offerings. At the time any of the debt securities are offered for sale, a prospectus supplement containing specific information about the terms of any such offering will be filed with the OSC and the SEC.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The shelf prospectus has been filed with the OSC but remains subject to completion or amendment. No debt securities may be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective and until a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus has been issued by the OSC. This media release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the issuance of a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus by the OSC, the filing of a prospectus supplement with the OSC and registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

OUR BUSINESS (1)

We are a leading global automotive supplier with 327 manufacturing operations and 100 product development, engineering and sales centres in 29 countries. We have over 161,000 employees focused on delivering superior value to our customers through innovative products and processes, and world class manufacturing. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, vision, closure and roof systems and have electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit our website at www.magna.com.

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain statements that, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including, but not limited to statements regarding future sales of our debt securities pursuant to the shelf prospectus and registration statement referenced above and our intention to take advantage of financing opportunities. Forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding our future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. We use words such as "may", "would", "could", "should" "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "estimate" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and the effects of which can be difficult to predict. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include, without limitation, the potential for a deterioration of economic conditions or an extended period of economic uncertainty; a decline in consumer confidence, which would typically result in lower production volume levels; fluctuations in relative currency values; legal claims and/or regulatory actions against us; changes in credit ratings assigned to us; changes in laws and governmental regulations, including tax and transfer pricing laws; liquidity risks; the unpredictability of, and fluctuation in, the trading price of our Common Shares and other factors set out in our Annual Information Form filed with securities commissions in Canada and our annual report on Form 40-F filed with the SEC, and subsequent filings. In evaluating forward-looking statements, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and readers should specifically consider the various factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

