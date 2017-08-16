Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Rich Dealy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate on a E&P Panel at The Simmons European Energy Conference in Scotland on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

The panel will not be webcast.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer's website at www.pxd.com.

