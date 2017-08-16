CORRECTION -- JNA

Details of the finalists are incomplete in the press release dispatched on Aug. 14, 2017.

Spectacular Designs Sparkle in the Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition 2017

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition 2017 is jointly organised by JNA & CJNA of UBM Asia, the World Gold Council and the People's Government of Yantian District, Shenzhen, with the support of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Administration of Shenzhen Municipality and Exclusive Sponsor-- Shenzhen Batar Investment Holding Group Limited.

As the competition is entering its final judging stage, five world-known judges will gather and review the final 30 on the shortlist.

Among the designers who made their way to the final, seven of them are foreign designers. Most of them are experienced professional jewellery designers who have participated in various international design competitions. Only one of them is an amateur design student from the US, who will go head to head against other veteran designers in the finale.

Designer Ronaldo C Buensalida has four designs shortlisted for the final, in both the plain gold and the gem-set gold jewellery categories. Bouasse has already made a name for himself as an award-winning designer and is currently working for the largest jewellery company in the UAE.

Mohammad Khosht of Jordan was a graduate of a local hotel management and tourism institution before devoting himself in the world of jewellery design. His endless creativity allowed him to turn his passion into a profession.

Graduated from the famed jewellery school Ecoles de la Rue du Louvre in France, designer Phil Bouasse's profound knowledge in jewellery is his greatest asset. Bouasse, who is also an instructor and consultant, is providing training sections to international brands and is eager to showcase his unique design approach in major competitions.

Born and raised in a jeweller family, the DNA of jewellery design flows in Krishma S Jain's veins. Through constant exploration, she carved a niche for herself in the jewellery design sector and had become a force to be reckoned with.

Turkish designer Meltem Sahan once created a thumb ring that embodies her belief that all lives are connected. Now, using "tree" as the theme, she is hoping her designs could once again reinvigorate people's love for the nature.

Nathalie Melville Geary is a Hong Kong-based jewellery designer, craftsman, creative teaching expert and entrepreneur. With infinite creativity and passion, she established her namesake brand and acted as the creative director to share her expertise on design, promotion and teaching.

Last but not least is Nicola Brandon of the US. Apart from jewellery design, the 20-year-old designer also puts emphasis on user experience and system design. Brandon believes her shortlisted designs are a perfect reflection of her belief that has what it takes to change the world.

In the final judging stage, judges will examine closely the finished product of each of the 30 designs. Then, based on the scores according to three categories, namely Adherence to the Theme, Originality and Creativity, as well as Understanding of Craftsmanship and Manufacturing Processes, and one final round of discussion, winners will be selected in a professional and impartial manner.

