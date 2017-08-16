Stockholm, 2017-08-16 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vostok New Ventures Ltd's ("Vostok New Ventures") largest holding, Avito AB, has today released its trading statement with non-audited figures and key performance indicators for the second quarter 2017.



Avito owns and operates Russia's largest online classifieds website, Avito.ru. In 2017 all substantial revenues were generated from the Avito.ru website.



Key performance indicators second quarter 2017



- Revenues of RUB 3 865 mln (USD 65.4 mln), grew by 32% compared to RUB 2 927 mln in Q2 2016.



- Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 64% or RUB 2 458 mln (USD 41.6 mln), compared to 60% or RUB 1 747 mln in Q2 2016.



- Listers amounted to 12.0 Mln and grew by 7% compared to 11.2 Mln for the same period of the previous?year.



Key performance indicators first six months 2017



- Revenues of RUB 7 155 mln (USD 121.1 mln), grew by 38% compared to RUB 5 176 mln in 1H 2016.



- Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 62% or RUB 4 460 mln (USD 75.5 mln), compared to 54% or RUB 2 814 mln in 1H 2016.



- Listers amounted to 23.3 mln and grew by 9% compared to 21.4 mln for the same period of the previous?year.





In May 2014 Avito AB set up a subsidiary Domofond Holding AB ("Domofond"), together with Property24, a subsidiary of the Naspers group, to jointly develop and operate a property portal in Russia under the brand name Domofond. Domofond.ru is in a development state and does not generate any significant revenues. In March 2017 Avito AB became the sole shareholder of Domofond.





Avito provides no guidance on future performance.



All USD amounts have been translated with the USD/RUB rate 59.0855 as per June 30, 2017.



*Adjusted EBITDA means net profit plus (1) depreciation and amortization expenses, (2) share-based compensation expense, (3) finance costs including fair value adjustments of derivative under current office lease agreement (4) income tax expense less (A) finance income and expenses.





