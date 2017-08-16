sprite-preloader
Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: New shares in Pöyry PLC registered with the Trade Register

Pöyry PLC          Stock Exchange Release 16 August 2017 at 9:40 a.m. (EEST)

New shares in Pöyry PLC registered with the Trade Register

Pöyry PLC directed a share issue, totaling 1 771 000 new shares, to the company itself without payment on 3 August 2017.

The new shares were registered with the Trade Register today. After the changes, the total number of the company's shares is 61 530 610.

The shareholder rights of the new shares arise as from the date of the Trade Register entry. The new shares will be publicly traded as of 17 August 2017.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company.  We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.



Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

