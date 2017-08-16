PR Newswire
London, August 16
|Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 15 August 2017 were:-
|Excluding current year Revenue = 1,465.84p
|Including ALL Revenue = 1,485.29p
|ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.0% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 93,926,156 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
|Contact:
|David Holland
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|16 August 2017