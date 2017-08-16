The share capital of the following share will be reduced in Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 17 August 2017.



ISIN DK0010305077 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: SmallCap Danmark -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 4,125,000 shares (DKK 82,500,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 250,000 shares (DKK 5,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,875,000 shares (DKK 77,500,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 20 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SCD -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3378 --------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66





Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641451