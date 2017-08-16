sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,477 Euro		+0,049
+0,23 %
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,45
21,456
11:21
21,451
21,46
11:18
16.08.2017 | 11:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Full-size Mobile C-arms Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4%, 2017-2021 with GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu & Ziehm Imaging Dominating

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Full-size Mobile C-arms Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global full-size mobile C-arms market to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Full-Size Mobile C-arms Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is positive impact of online marketing services. Vendors have been increasingly engaging in online marketing and promotional activities to provide better accessibility to their products to end-users and increase sales. Online marketing services allow manufacturers to minimize setup, distribution, and operational costs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use in MI surgeries. The use of the full-size Mobile C-arms is gaining popularity due to increase in demand for MI interventions as these procedures reduce TAT and also costs. Surgeons use full-size mobile C-arms to obtain real-time images of internal organs, to guide their actions during MI surgeries. Also, they keep a check on radiation exposure both for patients and the equipment operators. For instance, Veradius Neo and BV Pulsera, by Philips Healthcare, provide high-quality imaging with minimal radiation exposure during clinical procedures.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of the products. The high cost of the full-size mobile C-arms is a hindrance for the market. End-users including tertiary hospitals with 500 beds have the budget to introduce technologically advanced equipment that helps them to reduce the TAT for each patient. But small hospitals and diagnostic centers, due to their budget constraints, cannot opt for advanced and therefore expensive equipment including full-size mobile C-arms. This has led to the introduction and adoption of refurbished full-size mobile C-arms. The small hospitals buy refurbished equipment at a much lower MRP from manufacturers or big hospitals or lease them from manufacturers.

Key vendors

  • GE Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Shimadzu
  • Ziehm Imaging

Other prominent vendors

  • Allenger
  • AADCO Medical
  • ATS (Applicazione Tecnologie Speciali)
  • BMI Biomedical International
  • DMS Group (Kirloskar Technologies)
  • EMD Medical Technology
  • Eurocolumbus
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 13: Appendix


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rb6hbt/global_fullsize

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire