Global Full-size Mobile C-arms Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4%, 2017-2021 with GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu & Ziehm Imaging Dominating

The global full-size mobile C-arms market to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Full-Size Mobile C-arms Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is positive impact of online marketing services. Vendors have been increasingly engaging in online marketing and promotional activities to provide better accessibility to their products to end-users and increase sales. Online marketing services allow manufacturers to minimize setup, distribution, and operational costs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use in MI surgeries. The use of the full-size Mobile C-arms is gaining popularity due to increase in demand for MI interventions as these procedures reduce TAT and also costs. Surgeons use full-size mobile C-arms to obtain real-time images of internal organs, to guide their actions during MI surgeries. Also, they keep a check on radiation exposure both for patients and the equipment operators. For instance, Veradius Neo and BV Pulsera, by Philips Healthcare, provide high-quality imaging with minimal radiation exposure during clinical procedures.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of the products. The high cost of the full-size mobile C-arms is a hindrance for the market. End-users including tertiary hospitals with 500 beds have the budget to introduce technologically advanced equipment that helps them to reduce the TAT for each patient. But small hospitals and diagnostic centers, due to their budget constraints, cannot opt for advanced and therefore expensive equipment including full-size mobile C-arms. This has led to the introduction and adoption of refurbished full-size mobile C-arms. The small hospitals buy refurbished equipment at a much lower MRP from manufacturers or big hospitals or lease them from manufacturers.

