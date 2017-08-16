A total of 130 solar panels coupled with batteries will fully substitute diesel-based power generation for the needs of Ile des Deux Cocos, an island resort of LUX* Resorts & Hotels, located in off-grid south-east Mauritius.

A Mauritius-based luxury resort will from now on be self-sufficient in terms of energy as 20kWp rooftop solar coupled with storage will allow for 11 hours of utilization daily, catering to the property's energy needs also during night-time.

The project is part of the LUX* Resorts & Hotels' ecofriendly Tread Lightly program, ...

