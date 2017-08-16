MYM Receives Permit Approval to Begin Construction on Laval, QC Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (OTC: MYMMF) (CSE:MYM) (the "Company" or "MYM") is pleased to announce the City of Laval, QC has approved the building permits to begin construction on the Laval project.

MYM has commenced phase one construction of the Laval production facility which iscapableof producing 1000kg of medical cannabis annually,approximately seven million dollars in gross revenue for the Company. Theestimated date of completion for phase one construction will be Q4 of 2017. MYM has engaged ICORE Construction, one ofQuebec'smost reputable contractors, to oversee and execute the construction.

"With the approved permits, architectural drawings and security plans already in place, MYM has commenced construction of the Laval QC project," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "We arebuildingwithin our existing warehouse building whichacceleratesour construction timeline toapproximately90 days."

Phase two of the Laval project will consist of building an additional 16,000 square foot facility for the growing and manufacturing of medical cannabis productswhich iscapableof producing 1800kg of medical cannabis annually, an increase ofapproximately 13 million dollars in gross revenue for the Company.Phase two application permits will be ready for submission within 60 days with a construction completion date of 3rd quarter 2018.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN: 0MY) (STU: 0MY).

