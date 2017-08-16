Original-Research: MyBucks S.A. - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu MyBucks S.A. Unternehmen: MyBucks S.A. ISIN: LU1404975507 Anlass der Studie: Research Comment Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: EUR 27.60 Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Cosmin Filker Additional measures to reduce financing costs implemented; target price and rating confirmed According to announcements by the company on 24 July 2017, MyBucks S.A. has acquired a 50% share in Malawi-domiciled New Finance Bank Limited (NFB). NFB was established in 2015 and, as of 31 March 2017, has an asset portfolio in the amount of EUR14.4 million, of which the lending book has a volume of EUR4.3 million. On the liabilities side, customer deposits amount to EUR8.2 million and equity is at EUR5.7 million. In our view, this acquisition is to be seen in particular against the background of the commenced optimisation of financing costs. It can be assumed that NFB's customer deposits, as a basis for the granting of loans, should bear significantly lower interest rates than the group-wide borrowed capital of MyBucks S.A. As of 31 December 2016, the MyBucks group had interest-bearing borrowed capital of approx. EUR100 million that, according to our calculations, attracted an average interest rate of 20.6%. According to our research, NFB's customer deposits bear interests ranging between 11.0% and 13.5% (deposit account) and are therefore significantly below the level of the MyBucks group. We have identified a reduction in the average interest rate as an important driver of earnings in our previous research report (see research report dated 19 June 2017). By the end of financial year 2017/2018 (FY end: 30/06/18), we expect to see a reduction to 18.0% and, in the following financial year, to 16.5%. In addition, MyBucks S.A. announced its collaboration with the Dutch crowd funding platform 'Lendahand' according to which EUR1.5 million are to be raised for the MyBucks subsidiary in Uganda. The amount raised should, in the first instance, be used to finance SEMs (Small, Medium, Micro Enterprises) by means of the MyBucks technology. Similar to MyBucks' strategy, regions that do not have any access to financial services are to be tapped here thereby driving financial inclusion forward. In the context of this partnership, MyBucks S.A. should be in the position of further improving financing terms and increasing its market share in the relevant regions. We confirm our fair value per MyBucks share of EUR27.60, determined by means of a residual income model. Based on a share price of EUR14.00 (10/08/2017; XETRA: 4:30 pm) we are maintaining our BUY rating. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/15525.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Jörg Grunwald Vorstand GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++ Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach §34b Abs. 1 WpHG und FinAnV Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm +++++++++++++++

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

ISIN LU1404975507

AXC0125 2017-08-16/12:01