Polystyrene does not only bring down manufacturing costs of perovskite solar cells, but also improves their stability, researchers show.

In place of costly polymers, a team of researchers of The University of Manchester has used insulating polystyrene microgel particles to make perovskite solar cells, unlocking further potential of the next generation solar cell technology.

The research, published by The Royal Society of Chemistry in the journal Nanoscale, showed that polystyrene particles enhanced stability and slashed the manufacturing costs of solar cells.

As their power conversion is approaching parity ...

