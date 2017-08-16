sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1CWR7 ISIN: US74766A1060 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUANTUM MATERIALS CORP--