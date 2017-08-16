Global Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.3%, 2017-2021 with ARA, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Rockwell Collins & Thales Group Dominating

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global military augmented reality headgear market to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Military Augmented Reality Headgear Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is development of lightweight and low-cost AR headset. The increasing alarms with respect to the side effects by VR/AR headsets have led to the development of lightweight headgears. Manufacturers of AR headgears are especially focusing on decreasing the burden caused to the facial muscles in humans. Currently, most VR/AR headgears weigh approximately between four to six ounces.



According to the report, one driver in the market is expensive real-time military training. One of the important factors that contribute to the global military AR headgear market growth is the high cost of real-time training, which generates a need for an alternate source for training. Factors like the fuel cost associated with aircraft flights, the cost of procuring training ammunitions, and depreciation and depletion of military platforms during training eventually put pressure on the overall defense funding. This has propelled defense ministries across the globe to rely on different types of simulation and virtual training equipment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is battery issues with AR headgears. The functioning of an AR headgear highly depends on the steadiness of its battery. The battery life and its capacity have been the major issues for all AR headgears used for commercial or military purposes. Especially, dismounted soldiers who use the military AR headgears depend primarily on the life span of the battery as they often do not have access to electricity. The lack of a good battery compels soldiers to carry external battery packs, which in turn add up as a burden to soldiers and increases the chances of avoiding AR headgears.



Key vendors

Applied Research Associates (ARA)

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Other prominent vendors

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

Osterhout Design Group

VUZIX

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tcf9ml/global_military

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716