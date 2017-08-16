ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - August 16, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), a leading provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial (ACI) and residential markets today announced a new 1.4 MW solar power construction project for nine elementary and middle school locations in the Los Altos School District (LASD). Sunworks was contracted by ForeFront Power, a leading solar power developer that assists public sector agencies by delivering the most impactful behind-the-meter, virtual, and wholesale renewable energy solutions. Sunworks' dedicated, in-house construction team will manage all of the engineering, procurement and construction for this project.

LASD will reduce their energy costs and establish a definitive, long term pricing structure that relieves the budget burdens schools often face when dealing with annual electricity expenses. Each school's solar parking canopy area will be integrated with solar panels, resulting in the production of enough energy to offset 1,476 metric tons of annual carbon dioxide emissions. All nine school lobbies will be fitted with a display monitor that will allow students, staff and visitors to view greenhouse gas savings in real-time.

Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile said, "Together with ForeFront Power, Sunworks is excited to help LASD optimize their energy costs and establish a more accurate, monthly power payment schedule. The savings realized at each of the nine locations will allow for funds to be redirected to advance educational program initiatives that directly benefit the students. In addition, the positive results help tomorrow's generation understand the positive impact that sustainable energy has on our environment."

Mr. Cargile added, "This represents our largest public works project to date. We are confident that our relationship with ForeFront will lead to additional public works projects this year and advance our efforts to expand our presence in this large and growing market."

ForeFront Power selected Sunworks as the prime engineering, procurement and construction, (EPC), contractor based on Sunworks' proven record of superiority and unmatched experience in commercial and industrial solar project installation, as well as an exceptional track record in the California public sector. Both Sunworks and ForeFront Power are eager to promote the adoption of solar power as a way to help school districts achieve maximum energy savings and find environmentally-friendly energy solutions.

About Sunworks

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. is a premier provider of solar power solutions. We're committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agriculture, commercial and industrial, federal, public works, utility and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who are devoted to providing the very best customer experience. All of our employees uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

About ForeFront Power

The ForeFront Power team has more than a decade of renewable industry experience, serving business, public sector, and wholesale power customers around the world. Our team has developed over 800 MW of capacity across more than 1,000 projects, targeted on assisting public sector agencies and C&I firms to deliver the most impactful behind-the-meter, off-site, and wholesale solutions. ForeFront Power is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a global energy infrastructure and investment leader.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

