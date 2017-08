Moray Council have approved a proposed solar project by Elgin Energy at a 47-hectare site near Urquhart in the northeast of Scotland.

British renewable energy developer Elgin Energy has today received the greenlight from Moray Council to develop a 20 MW solar farm in the northeast of Scotland.

The proposed project will be constructed on a 47-hectare site at Speyslaw, near historic Urquhart and not too far ...

