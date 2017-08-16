sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,053 Euro		+0,026
+96,30 %
WKN: A2DM97 ISIN: BMG095871098 Ticker-Symbol: KO32 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED
BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED0,053+96,30 %