HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 --Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited ("the Company" or "Beijing Gas Blue Sky", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (HKSE: 6828) is pleased to announce that the Company has been included as a constituent of Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index, will be effective on 4 September 2017 (Monday).

Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited ("Hang Seng Indexes") launched the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index Series on 5 December 2016. The indexes' constituent universe covers equities eligible for trading via the southbound trading link of the Stock Connect Scheme, with additional liquidity screening to make it a more investable reference set for mainland China investors.

Mr. Cheng Ming Kit, Co-Chairman and Executive Director of Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited, said, "It is our honors to become constituent of Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index Series, which provides a benchmark for the performance of equities listed in Hong Kong that are eligible for trading via the southbound trading link of the Stock Connect Scheme. Being included in the indexes is a recognition of the Company's performance in market capitalization, trading volume and liquidity, as well as reflection of the Hong Kong capital market's confidence in the Company. We believe this will foster Beijing Gas Blue Sky's shareholder diversification, and thus further enhance the circulation of our stock and broaden our shareholder base."

About Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited ("Beijing Gas Blue Sky") (HKSE: 6828) is an integrated natural gas provider, distributor and operator, with an emphasis on the midstream and downstream natural gas development. Our natural gas business includes: (i) construction and operation of compressed natural gas ("CNG") and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") refueling stations for vehicles; (ii) construction of natural gas pipelines and operation of city gas projects by providing piped gas; (iii) direct supply of LNG to end-users; and (iv) trading and distribution of CNG and LNG.

The Group has adapted to the "One Belt One Road" policy, and focus on operating and investing natural gas business. The Group is actively expanding its business development and distribution, as well as continues to gradually expanding the scale of operations. Currently, the Group has business presence in several provinces in Northeast China, East China, Central South China and Southwest China, including Liaoning Province, Shandong Province, Anhui Province, Zhejiang Province, Hubei Province, Guizhou Province, Sichuan Province and Hainan Province, etc. The Group is committed to its vision: "develop clean energy, enhance customer value, create a beautiful blue sky". In the future, it will continue to actively investing and developing natural gas business, as well as participating in the development of natural gas industry value chain.

