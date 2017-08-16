BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - August 16, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®, announced today that industry veteran Mary Frances Coleman has joined eXp Realty as general counsel. Previously, Coleman was CEO and president at Realty Executives, LLC and vice president of operations at HomeSmart International, both leading international brokerages. Coleman also is a national speaker on real estate and legal issues.

Her experience will help eXp Realty manage its rapid growth while continuing to deliver the best agent-owner experience in the industry. Coleman will report to Founder, Chairman and CEO Glenn Sanford. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati and a juris doctor degree from The John Marshall Law School. Coleman also is a licensed real estate broker in Arizona.

"We sought a general counsel with broad operational skills to help us continue to build and grow a world-class company. Mary Frances' experience, where she ran entire businesses while providing legal counsel to the real estate industry, is a perfect fit for eXp," said Sanford. "We welcome her to our team and look forward to leveraging her deep expertise as we continue growing our agent-centric, cloud-based real estate brokerage."

"eXp's vision and mission to put agents first, while utilizing technology to make operational and economic improvements to the traditional real estate brokerage model was very attractive to me," said Coleman. "I'm looking forward to joining this talented and passionate team on a mission to change the way that agents, brokers and consumers work together."

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®. eXp Realty (exprealty.com) is changing the way that agents, brokers and consumers work together in an adaptive, sustainable environment. It is an agent-designed and agent-owned company. As the leading, national, cloud-based real estate brokerage, eXp Realty provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 4,000 agents in 43 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the provinces of Alberta and Ontario, Canada. As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eXpRealty.com.

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Facebook - Canada, United States, investor relations

Twitter - Canada, United States, investor relations

LinkedIn - Canada and United States

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company's expansion, revenue growth, operating results, financial performance and net income changes. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Director of marketing and communications

eXp Realty

206-390-2302

Email contact





Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-385-6449

Email contact

