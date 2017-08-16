BITCF Stock: Caution Is WarrantedI have been silent on Bitcoin since my views were published on this cryptocurrency on January 5 of this year when Bitcoin was trading at around $1,006. The publication was titled "The Bitcoin Price Bubble Is Far from Over," and I clearly stated that although I think that Bitcoin is a complete farce, I still had the inclination to believe that much higher stock prices were on the horizon. In fact, I clearly stated in that publication that I could easily see the price of Bitcoin surge past $4,000 before the bubble that is being formed finally bursts..

