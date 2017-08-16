Santa Clara - ServiceNow announced that Gartner Inc. has named ServiceNow a Leader in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for IT Service Support Management Tools for the fourth consecutive year.

For this Magic Quadrant, Gartner evaluated the ServiceNow ITSM solutions and recognized the company as a leader based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. ServiceNow has the highest position within the "Leaders" quadrant for its ability to execute in the Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools.

"Customers continue to use the Gartner Magic Quadrant as an important deciding factor in choosing an ITSM solution," said Farrell Hough, general manager, ITSM and Product Operations, ServiceNow. "We continue to innovate in ITSM, improving the ...

