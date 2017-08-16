Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act



Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 16 August 2017 at 16:30 p.m. (EEST)

Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Pöyry PLC has received on 16 August 2017 a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holdings of Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen in Pöyry's shares fell below the threshold of 5% on 16 August 2017. The change in the shareholding took place when the 1 771 000 new shares in the company issued to the company itself in the share issue of 3 August 2017 were registered with the Trade Register on 16 August 2017.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total of both in % Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.89 0.00 4.89 61,530,610 Position of previous notification 5.02 0.00 5.02

Shares and voting rights:

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) FI0009006696 3,011,308 4.89 Subtotal 3,011,308 4.89

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

