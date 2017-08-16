sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

  
Pöyry PLC          Stock Exchange Release 16 August 2017 at 16:30 p.m. (EEST)

Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Pöyry PLC has received on 16 August 2017 a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holdings of Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen in Pöyry's shares fell below the threshold of 5% on 16 August 2017. The change in the shareholding took place when the 1 771 000 new shares in the company issued to the company itself in the share issue of 3 August 2017 were registered with the Trade Register on 16 August 2017.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

  % of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total of both in %
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.89 0.00 4.89 61,530,610
Position of previous notification 5.02 0.00 5.02  

Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
FI0009006696 3,011,308   4.89  
Subtotal3,011,308 4.89 

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company.  We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.



Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)