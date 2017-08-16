Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has signed an agreement with the University of Oviedo, based in Asturias, Spain, to establish an Axalta Chair. The main objective of the agreement will be to help the university achieve accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

AACSB accreditation is a coveted worldwide hallmark of business education excellence and will help the University of Oviedo to make its way into the top 10 business universities in Spain. To date, the only other public Spanish universities to hold AACSB accreditation are in Madrid and Barcelona.

"Axalta works with educational institutions around the world to help them bring on the next generation of business professionals and equip them with the practical and commercial skills needed for the marketplace of tomorrow," said Kolja Hosch, Head of Country Human Resources for Axalta in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, who was present at the official signing ceremony. "We are excited to extend our collaboration with the University of Oviedo through the Axalta Chair. By obtaining the AACSB accreditation, we hope to enable the university to attract students with an international profile, something that will enrich our close relationship and be of great benefit to the region."

Santiago García Granda, rector of the University, and Juan Antonio Rodríguez Martín, Axalta's Human Resources Manager for Iberia and Italy, signed the agreement.

"We believe this agreement with Axalta on working towards AACSB certification will provide our staff and researchers with the necessary impetus to kick-start a focused push for accreditation. We need to put in the work and effort required to achieve it and are grateful for Axalta's guidance and support in this endeavor," García Granda said.

This collaboration underscores Axalta's commitment to supporting educational institutions around the world. Some of the initiatives include guiding the next generation of business leaders and promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

