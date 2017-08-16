Speedcast to Provide Satellite and 4G/LTE Connectivity for UK-based Cruise Line

Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that the company has been selected by UK-based Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to provide end-to-end communication services for voice and data on board its fleet.

Speedcast will leverage satellite very small aperture terminals (VSAT) and land-based 4G/LTE connectivity to deliver communications for Fred. Olsen guests and crew on board its fleet of four cruise ships Balmoral,Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch wherever they are in the world.The integration of both satellite and land-based infrastructure allows Fred. Olsen to optimise the use of its ships' networks.

The Speedcast multi-band managed communications platform will be installed on each of Fred. Olsen's ships, monitoring for and adopting the best fit satellite, wireless or terrestrial network. Speedcast's Intelligent Communications Director technology will provide seamless, automatic switching between the different networks and technologies to ensure robust connectivity at all times.

Utilising Speedcast's global satellite capacity infrastructure, the network will also provide reliable connectivity between Fred. Olsen's offices and its fleet, sailing all over the globe.

"We are keen to benefit from Speedcast's expertise in providing industry-leading connectivity services to enhance our onboard guest experience, providing high-bandwidth availability for each of our four cruise ships," said Damon Impett, head of IT, Fred. Olsen UK Group. "Having access to a truly global communications network, capable of ensuring that our fleet will be always connected wherever we sail, was the most compelling factor when making this important decision, and Speedcast certainly delivers that. This also allows us to operate more efficiently between ships and onshore offices, with seamless connectivity from anywhere."

"We are excited to add Fred. Olsen as a new global cruise customer," said PJ Beylier, CEO, Speedcast. "Our core competencies of supplying reliable communication and IT solutions to highly mobile vessels sailing in remote areas fits Fred. Olsen's connectivity needs and company infrastructure very well. We are proud to have the opportunity to assist them with their goal of providing a top-notch guest and crew experience on board their cruise ships, through a combination of innovative technology and a high level of customer service."

The Speedcast solution will include 24x7x365 support from its customer service centres, located on five continents, as well as robust monitoring tools to manage Fred. Olsen's network proactively, ensuring the highest availability and most efficient use of satellite and 4G/LTE connectivity.

