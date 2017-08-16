The "Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The satellite-based earth observation market in Europe to decline at a CAGR of 14.5% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing use of analytics. Satellites generate large volumes of information in the form of images that can be very difficult to analyze. This has created the need for data analytics as it would provide meaning and structure to huge volumes of unstructured data. Companies have taken note of the growing need to analyze the data generated by satellites and have initiated efforts to jump into the analytics space.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising technological enhancement in satellite imagery. Aided by high-resolution cameras, satellite imaging has witnessed a considerable degree of improvement in its uses. Earth observation satellites now provide a substantial degree of information and are extensively used in the areas of defense, oil and gas exploration, mining, and meteorology. Users have started demanding more clarity in the images captured by earth observation satellites so that they can use them effectively for applications like weather information and forecasting, farming, and forestry.
Key vendors
- Airbus Group
- ImageSat International
- MDA
- Thales Group
Other prominent vendors
- Deimos Imaging
- e-GEOS
- Hisdesat Servicios Estratgicos
- Planet Labs
- PlanetiQ
- Terra Bella
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 09: Geographical Segmentation
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r6c6fp/satellitebased
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170816005731/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Satellite Communications, Global Positioning Systems Software