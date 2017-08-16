The "Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The satellite-based earth observation market in Europe to decline at a CAGR of 14.5% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of analytics. Satellites generate large volumes of information in the form of images that can be very difficult to analyze. This has created the need for data analytics as it would provide meaning and structure to huge volumes of unstructured data. Companies have taken note of the growing need to analyze the data generated by satellites and have initiated efforts to jump into the analytics space.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising technological enhancement in satellite imagery. Aided by high-resolution cameras, satellite imaging has witnessed a considerable degree of improvement in its uses. Earth observation satellites now provide a substantial degree of information and are extensively used in the areas of defense, oil and gas exploration, mining, and meteorology. Users have started demanding more clarity in the images captured by earth observation satellites so that they can use them effectively for applications like weather information and forecasting, farming, and forestry.

Key vendors

Airbus Group

ImageSat International

MDA

Thales Group

Other prominent vendors

Deimos Imaging

e-GEOS

Hisdesat Servicios Estratgicos

Planet Labs

PlanetiQ

Terra Bella

