Global Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Broadcom, Linear Technology, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics & Texas Instruments

The global industrial power over ethernet (PoE)market to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the period 2017-2021

Global Industrial Power over Ethernet Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is attaining maximum efficiency through midspans. Midspan is used as an additional power source in the PoE network. Its position is generally placed between a non-PoE switch or a PoE switch and a PoE device. There are two ways of deploying high-power PoE technology - by upgrading the switch or by installing a midspan in the PoE network. Installation of midspan avoids the replacement of the switch.

Midspans are generally used for low-power applications and to improve the performance of the PoE network. Deployment of midspans delivers a combination of superior maintenance, flexibility, security, reliability, and energy efficiency. Midspans simplify network expansion and upgrades for low-port count incremental upgrades to the power infrastructure, by decoupling the power and data portions of the network infrastructure. Midspans are ideal when there is no need for upgrading the network switch; they can be specified in a wide range of port densities.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing implementation of IIoT. IIoT enables the physical devices embedded with sensors, software, and hardware to collect, analyze, and exchange data without human intervention. A majority of the industrial applications of IoT include PLC, DCS, and IPC. The main purpose of incorporating IIoT is to reduce the operating expenses and connect the remote infrastructure. The development of smart factories is made easy by IIoT- enabled Ethernet-based devices. This is leading to the increment of approximately 10% throughput, 20% increment in productivity at machine level, and 10% reduction in inventory.

